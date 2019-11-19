McCall honored in Franklin

The Franklin Retail & Business Association recently honored Diane McCall, of McCall's Notary Services, for her 36 years of dedication to the association during a holiday kickoff event. McCall has served as treasurer, secretary, promotions director and membership coordinator. In addition, Nov. 14 had been officially declared Diane McCall Day in Franklin by Deputy Mayor Donna Fletcher. "Diane is so dedicated to her community and has given the last 36 years of herself to help make downtown Franklin a great place to do business," said Jess Carroll, Franklin Retail & Business Association administrator. (Contributed photo)