Terri L. McFadden of Rouseville is a candidate for reelection to a four-year term as a Venango County auditor.

She will seek a Democratic nomination for the post in the May 16 primary election.

Abigail Best, a ninth grader, was named to the principal’s list for the recent grading period at North Clarion High School.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.