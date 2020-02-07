McMahon Fund picking up steam

The Cole McMahon Heart of Gold Scholarship Fund established last month at the Oil City YMCA is gathering steam. The YM created the fund with McMahon's parents, Dolly and Malachy, and his brother and sister-in-law, Katie and Logan McMahon, in memory of Cole McMahon, who died in a car accident at the age of 24. The funds will be used to help people in the community afford YMCA memberships. The initial contributions, accepted by YM director Tom Spence (center), were made by Katie and Logan McMahon (left) and Dolly and Malachy McMahon (right). Donations to the fund may be made by calling the YMCA at 677-3000 or sending it to the YMCA Cole McMahon Scholarship Fund, 7 Petroleum St., Oil City. (Contributed photo)