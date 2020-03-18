Meal distributions underway

Oil City School District nutrition workers Paula Eismont, foreground, and Nicole Stephens count bagged lunches Tuesday on the first day of the breakfast and lunch food distributions by area school districts. The school district pre-prepared 110 bagged meals but had more food ready if needed. A designated area behind Oil City High School was set-up for distribution. Workers would bring out the bags to vehicles, and walkers were able to pick up as well and were asked to stand on the sidewalk while the bags were brought to them. (By Richard Sayer)