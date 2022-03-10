Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.

The agreement pushed the state’s scheduled closure date of both facilities — from Aug. 30 to Nov. 30 — and allows both sides to further negotiate, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Tom York, who represents more than 200 residents and family members from both facilities.

LUKA KRNETA, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Mediation begins in Polk, White Haven case

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

Plaintiffs and defendants in the case involving the planned closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers met March 1 for the first time since a mediation agreement was reached in January.

Community News

Club Notes

Venango Archaeology — The Venango Archaeology Chapter will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin.

Community News

Clarification - March 9

In the story about U.S. House candidate Dan Pastore that appeared in the March 7 edition, the following clarification reflects his view on abortion:

Community News

OC will send survey to Murray Street residents

  • From staff reports

The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Murray Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAYS: Emsley Monroe Reed, Joshua Garner

Celebrating their first birthdays today are Emsley Monroe Reed, daughter of Quinton and Hanna Reed of Pittsburgh, formerly of Oil City and granddaughter of Kim and Tim Reed of Oil City, Heather Tartara of Pittsburgh, and Mike Stucke of Oil City; and Joshua Garner, son of Karlyn Garner of Pit…

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Fetterman campaign draws national attention
Community News

Fetterman campaign draws national attention

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The campaign of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to claim the Democratic nomination for the U. S. Senate seat currently occupied by Republican Pat Toomey is drawing attention from national media sources.

Power outages hit region
Community News

Power outages hit region

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.

Community News

Club Notes

Belles Lettres Club — Bridge winners at the Belles Lettres Club’s fourth Monday lunch gathering were Nancy Whaley, first; and Soni Houser, second.