Medical staff at UPMC Northwest creates scholarship for employees

UPMC Northwest physicians Randy Boggess and Linda Barnhart led a campaign among the hospital medical staff to establish an endowed scholarship. The scholarship will be provided annually to one or two UPMC Northwest employees who are pursuing degrees or certifications in direct patient care occupations. (By Judith O.Etzel)
"We think it has the potential to change individuals' lives by making things available to them that not might be there otherwise," said Dr. Randy Boggess, vice president of medical affairs for UPMC Northwest.