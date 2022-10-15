A community meeting for residents of Clinton, Irwin and Victory townships will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a referendum that will be on the ballot when voters go to the polls Nov. 8.

The meeting will be held at the Wesley Grange hall.

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory
Community News

Ian leaves lasting vacation memory

  • By MICHELLE INCIARRANO Contributing writer

Editor’s note: Michelle Inciarrano, a contributing writer to the newspaper from Oil City, provides a firsthand account of what it was like to be in Florida amid Hurricane Ian.

Community News

About People

95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.

AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Regional college announces time, locations for open house

  • From staff reports

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…

Community News

Knox donates $20,000 to ambulance service

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Setting an example it hopes other municipalities will follow, Knox Borough Council members earlier this month agreed to donate $20,000 to Knox Ambulance Service.

Community News

Tri-county area sees upward push in gas prices

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Community News

About People

RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …