Members added to tech center honor society

Forty students at Venango Technology Center were inducted into the school’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony at the school. The ceremony was conducted by honor society officers (from left) Isaac Renninger, Kelsey Young, Gabrielle LaJeunesse, Emme-Kate Wilks and Breanna Terwilliger.

 Contributed photo

Venango Technology Center’s chapter of the National Technical Honor Society welcomed 40 new members from six sending school districts.

The students were honored at an induction ceremony held recently at the school.

Leeper to hold Light Up Night

  • From staff reports

The Leeper Flower Pad will host its annual Light Up Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the intersection of routes 36 and 66 in Leeper.

WEDDING: Rizer/Tepke

Christina Tiffany Rizer and Jacob Calvin Tepke were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda.

Free

Holiday to delay OC garbage pickup

  • From staff reports

Oil City is informing its residents that Friday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Saturday this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Clarion County Park tree planting

Twelve mature trees were recently planted in Clarion County Park in Shippenville. The trees were donated by Kronospan, a manufacturer of wood-based panel products that has operations worldwide, including in Clarion County.