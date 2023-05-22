Memorial Day ceremonies and parade set in Franklin

Memorial Day events will be observed Monday, May 29, in Franklin with two services and a parade downtown.
A memorial service for U.S. Navy veterans will be held at 9 a.m. on the 13th Street Bridge.
May 22, 2001
May 21, 2001
HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…
Brian and Nancy Mason of Seneca will celebrate their 45-year wedding anniversary today.
John Mark and Christina Irene Weidle of Oil City will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Graduates
Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.
The Oil City YWCA is hosting the Oil City area’s annual summer playground program that will run this year from June 12 to July 14.
Here is next week’s Oil City street sweeping schedule:
The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its semi-annual Tour de Forest ATV/UTV/OHM ride on Allegheny National Forest roads today and Sunday.
Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well Inc. are looking for a few volunteers.
Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN is reopening June 5 in the Clarion Community Medical Building at 265 Holiday Inn Road on Route 68 in Clarion.
An open house has been planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Venango County Historical Society in Franklin.
Ryleigh Henry is the valedictorian and Arika Songer is the salutatorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2023.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold its commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Titusville Mill, at 221 South Monroe St.
Oil City code enforcement director Yvonne Greene has clarified information that was published in a story on Saturday.
Oil City Garden Club
May 19, 2001
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Rockland Cemetery.
The family and friends of Suzette Nellis are continuing to actively work to honor her memory and give back to the Oil City community that she loved.
Allison Acey is the valedictorian and Anna Gribik is the salutatorian of the Clarion Area High School Class of 2023.
The Friends of Oil Creek State Park will hold its Chicks in the Sticks event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Egbert Farm Day Use area of Oil Creek State Park.
Students have been perfecting their Frisbee throws this school year at Franklin High School on the school’s new disc golf course.
American Legion Post 102 in Brookville will host Memorial Day services at several locations around the Brookville area on Monday, May 29.
WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will introduce three bills to address the high incidence of violence involving law enforcement and people with disabilities.
The third annual Remake Learning Days festival in northwest Pennsylvania will continue through Tuesday.
The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.
The Pleasantville Community Festival pageant is currently accepting applications for this year’s pageant.
WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …
Henry and Catherine Lencer of Leeper will celebrate their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.
The Venango Symphony Orchestra will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
May 18, 2001
Jocalyn Henry is the valedictorian and Kendall Dunn is the salutatorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2023.
May is motorcycle safety awareness month, and the warmer and brighter days are leading to more motorcyclists out on the roads.