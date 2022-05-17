Memorial Day services set in Rimersburg

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…
People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …
Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents an evening of theater organ favorites and silent movie, “The Freshman,” with organist Clark Wilson at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
The Main Street Market in Polk Borough and its owners, Jim and Cathe Miller, were honored Thursday as the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce during an event that marked the chamber’s 109th anniversary.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.