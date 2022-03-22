Oil City

Items have been placed at the Oil City Library in memory of the following:

Clarification

Jim Self, a legendary tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, was born in Franklin in 1943 and graduated from Oil City High School in 1961.

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Oberlander: Toll fight will continue
Oberlander: Toll fight will continue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held March 14 with 10 members weighing in.

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.

ORA to host cemetery preservation workshops
ORA to host cemetery preservation workshops

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.

Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

PennWest project approved by Middle States commission
PennWest project approved by Middle States commission

  • From staff reports

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Franklin board hears some updates

  • By BRAD LENA Staff writer

Franklin School District acting superintendent Pat Gavin updated school board members about the status of several initiatives at Monday’s board work session.

Hutchinson, Mastriano to introduce energy plan
Hutchinson, Mastriano to introduce energy plan

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.

Thompson to host town hall

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on congressional work.