Mineral Springs Park in Emlenton is said to be one of the region's hidden treasures.
A one-lane road shares the base of a steep valley with Ritchey Run as it tumbles down the steep slopes of the park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 3:51 am
Mineral Springs Park in Emlenton is said to be one of the region's hidden treasures.
A one-lane road shares the base of a steep valley with Ritchey Run as it tumbles down the steep slopes of the park.