Mini Autumn Leaf Festival underway

Clarion-area residents stood in line to buy bread bowls, Chinese food and cinnamon rolls Thursday when the mini Autumn Leaf Festival opened. Food vendors, music and crafts will be available downtown and at the Clarion Mall during the abbreviated festival. (By Randy Bartley)

CLARION - A mini Autumn Leaf Festival opened Thursday in Clarion.

When Clarion Borough Council voted to deny the Autumn Leaf committee a special events permit, the committee decided to move many of the events to the Clarion Mall.

