Mini Autumn Leaf Festival underway

CLARION - A mini Autumn Leaf Festival opened Thursday in Clarion.
When Clarion Borough Council voted to deny the Autumn Leaf committee a special events permit, the committee decided to move many of the events to the Clarion Mall.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
CLARION - A mini Autumn Leaf Festival opened Thursday in Clarion.
When Clarion Borough Council voted to deny the Autumn Leaf committee a special events permit, the committee decided to move many of the events to the Clarion Mall.