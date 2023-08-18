Mini-concert set Sunday at DeBence

DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will host a mini concert from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the museum’s third-floor ballroom.

Nelson Porter, a well-known local musician, will be performing.

Area soldier accounted for from Korean War
  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The remains of Richard M. Sharrow, an Army sergeant and Marienville resident who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, the Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday in a news release.

Work of painter, Emlenton resident to be on display
  • From staff reports

The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) will present a retrospective exhibit of Emlenton resident Andor Paposi-Jobb, who is an acclaimed painter, teacher and international judo champion, at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg from Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 24.