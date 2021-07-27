CLARION - Cavco Industries has announced a $153 million acquisition of the Commodore Corp., the largest independent builder of modular and manufactured housing in the U.S.

Based in Indiana, the Commodore Corp. owns Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania and Colony Homes, both in Shippenville, and Pennwest Homes in Emlenton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
Community News

2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank

  • By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer

The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.

Community News

Waste-electronics collection scheduled

  • From staff reports

Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.

Community News

PennDOT to close Route 66 in Porter

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.

Community News

Play with the puppies

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Precious Paws Animal Rescue is looking for volunteers to play with the puppies that arrived from Texas on Wednesday.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.

Community News

Oil City Council hears bonds sale 'did very well'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.

About People
Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…