Montana wins GOP nomination for Clarion County treasurer

MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,304 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,150 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
