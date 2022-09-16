Monte Carlo Trail Ride set Oct. 1 at Two Mile

The National Horse Lovers Association’s popular Monte Carlo Trail Ride will return Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lockwood horse camp at Two Mile Run County Park.

The event is open to the public.

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: