Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks told school board members Monday "morale is up" in the district.

"The kids are more than excited," said Loucks, who on Monday toured each of the district's three elementary schools. Monday was the first time the district returned to 100% in-person learning since it moved to a hybrid model in October.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

St. Patrick Church in Franklin was not built on the site of the city's opera house as was indicated in an Out of the Archives item published Monday.

+2
Tri-county area adds 16 cases
Tri-county area adds 16 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.

ENGAGEMENT: Miller-Taylor
ENGAGEMENT: Miller-Taylor

  • From staff reports

Jim and Susie Miller of Oil City have announced the engagement of their daughter, Erin Marie Miller of Peoria, Arizona, to Conor Loudon Taylor, also of Peoria.

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAY - Rhonda Bush of Reno will mark her 60th birthday Friday. Her friends and family are hosting a card shower in lieu of a birthday party due to the coronavirus. Cards may be sent to her at Box 177, Reno, 16343.

Clarification

  • From staff reports

The Oil City Fire Department is looking at boats in the $55,000 to $73,000 range to replace a badly damaged rescue boat.

Tri-county reports 25 new cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each of the counties in the tri-county area.

+2
Prison cases cause area spike
Prison cases cause area spike

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 537 new cases of COVID-19 and five new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.

Briefing on COVID-19 vaccine deployment sought

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tri-county area adds 30 cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Clarion County.

State funds to benefit Hawthorn water project

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

Food distribution set

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.

State, Rite Aid partner in vaccination program

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.

About People

  • From staff reports

TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…