More freshmen this year at Clarion University

Wednesday was freshman move-in day at Clarion University, and campus traffic was more backed up than at last year's move-in.
That's due to a 14% increase in the enrollment of first-time-in-college students on the Clarion campus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wednesday was freshman move-in day at Clarion University, and campus traffic was more backed up than at last year's move-in.
That's due to a 14% increase in the enrollment of first-time-in-college students on the Clarion campus.