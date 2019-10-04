More Friends for Food donations coming in

An additional $590 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's early total to $1,810
The fundraising effort provides Thanksgiving dinners to families that need them in Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
