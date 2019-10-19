Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.
Areas being flushed are in Siverly, the Union Street area, Halyday Street, Main Street and the North Side business area.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.
Areas being flushed are in Siverly, the Union Street area, Halyday Street, Main Street and the North Side business area.