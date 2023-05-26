More than 260 bicyclists expected for Oil Region race

Last Memorial Day weekend, the hope was an inaugural bicycle race through the Oil Region would be such a success that the event would grow with each successive year.
This holiday weekend, it appears that will be the case, as more than 260 bicyclists from around the U.S. are expected to participate in Titusville’s second annual Roughneck Gravel Roubaix on Saturday. The number or racers this year is an increase of more than 100 participants over last year.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.
ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…
BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…