The blight review of Oil City’s East End evaluated the physical condition of each building on each property.
Each property’s “final score” included “non-physical blighting influences” such as code violations, delinquent taxes and police reports filed in connection to the property over the last three years, the report published by Keystone C.O.R.E. Services notes.
Tri-County bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Nancy Days and Karen Steele, third.
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…