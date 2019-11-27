Mother, cubs visit OC neighborhood

Last Thursday, Beech Street residents in Oil City saw several new neighbors - a mother bear and her three cubs. Jan Angove said the bears toppled a crumbling wall in her yard and emptied her bird feeders. The bears also climbed up into Angove's tree, she said. "Seeing four bears in town took us by surprise," said Tracy Myers, another Beech Street resident. Myers said she and her family watched the mother bear in the tree for about an hour before the three cubs "just appeared." The residents haven't seen the bears since. (Photo by Tracy Myers)
