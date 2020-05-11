Mother's Day memories

Oil City resident Carolyn Terrill decided to do something to lift her spirits and perhaps those of her neighbors as well. She decorated the front door of her East Ninth Street home in cards from Mother's Days past, pictures of her children and a sign that reads "forever and always." (By Sarah Titley)
Oil City resident Carolyn Terrill said she, like most mothers across the country, was feeling down at the prospect of celebrating Mother's Day weekend without her four children, who range in age from 40 to 52.
"They're all grown-up, successful and still live in the area, but I can't see them, and I don't want to see them," Terrill. said.