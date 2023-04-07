Museum's antique appraisal luncheon set April 29

The Venango Museum is now accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon.

The event will be held Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon, at the museum at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.

Night sky program offered at Kinzua Beach

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

  • From staff reports

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Volunteers work on wildlife habitat

  • From staff reports

Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.

Great night for Franklin egg hunt

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.