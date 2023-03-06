Mushroom foraging program scheduled

Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program — “A Beginner’s Guide to Mushroom Foraging” — at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Free Library.

The presenter is Esperanzo Wilcox, who has extensive experience foraging for mushrooms and earned a Wild Mushroom Certification through his experience and study.

0
0
0
0
0

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey
Community News

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey

Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 6, 1922, and they are celebrating their one-year anniversary today.

Community News

Railroad history program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

School corrects production performance time for 'Honk'

  • From staff reports

Tickets for the Cranberry Area Junior-Senior High School’s performance of “Honk” this weekend had an incorrect time printed on the tickets for Sunday’s performance at the school. The correct performance time is 2 p.m. The time for Saturday’s performance is 7 p.m.

Community News

Getting it right

In a March 2 story about Oil City resident Linda Lineman, whose artwork is featured on the cover of a global magazine, the role of Diane Kellogg with Painting World magazine was incorrect. Kellogg is the magazine’s blog editor.

Community News

Casey, Fetterman co-introduce legislation on rail safety

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, which is designed to prevent future train disasters, such as the derailment and its aftermath that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, and Darlington Township in Beaver County.

About People
Community News

About People

HIRED — The Chiropractic Center at 908 Liberty St. in Franklin has hired Laney McNellie as a new massage therapist.

Community News

Cranberry School Board considers bond issue

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry School Board members on Monday considered approval of a resolution to increase the district’s non-electoral debt through the issuance and sale of a $10.4 million general obligation bond.