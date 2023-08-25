Music in Oil Country band fest back at OCHS Sept. 9

Oil City marching band members, from left, Baylee Spencer, Gabe Rankin, Jordan Hinojosa and De’Vaughn Griffin perform during Music in Oil Country at Oil City High School in 2022. The festival is returning to Oil City High School on Saturday, Sept. 9.
CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.
AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…
While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.
UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.