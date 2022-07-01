Music on the Square continues with Billy and the Neptunes

Music on the Square will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday in Oil City Town Square with Billy and the Neptunes.
Admission is free and listeners are encouraged to take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The Oil City Elks will provide food and tables on Sycamore Street, and parking is available in nearby lots and along Seneca and Elm streets and is free after 5 p.m.
PROMOTED — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been promoted to full professor at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Hielscher, the PGY2 infectious diseases residency program director, teaches courses in pharmacy…
HARRISBURG — The National Federation of Independent Business, the state's leading small business association, celebrated the ruling by Commonwealth Court that halted the Wolf Administration's plan to toll nine bridges in the state.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. Donna Oberlander and Scott Hutchinson issued the following statements in a news release after a final order was handed down by Commonwealth Court to halt the state’s plans to toll nine bridges under PennDOT’s Pathways Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
The deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition has been extended to Tuesday, July 5.
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…