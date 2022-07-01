Music on the Square continues with Billy and the Neptunes

Billy and the Neptunes will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in Oil City Town Square as part of the Music on the Square summer concert series hosted by the Oil City Main Street Program.

 Contributed photo

Music on the Square will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday in Oil City Town Square with Billy and the Neptunes.

Admission is free and listeners are encouraged to take a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The Oil City Elks will provide food and tables on Sycamore Street, and parking is available in nearby lots and along Seneca and Elm streets and is free after 5 p.m.

