HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of State Parks and the Department of Transportation propose to mitigate small transportation project impacts to state park land by creating a land mitigation bank, as follows, according to a news release received…
HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced a statewide audit of the May 16 Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Supreme Court found no discrepancies between the original and audited unofficial results.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman co-introduced bipartisan legislation that is designed to strengthen U.S. trade remedy laws to combat unfair trade practices and protect American workers, according to a news release from Fetterman’s office.
HARRISBURG — The Shapiro administration announced it has completely eliminated a backlog of Medicaid provider enrollment and revalidation applications, paving the way for more health care providers to become part of the Medicaid program, according to a Department of Human Service news release.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members heard from Sugarcreek Village residents Shirley Renninger and Martha Riddle during the panel’s meeting Wednesday, and the women discussed the residents’ desire to have a fire siren in the village.
The Venango County Regional Planning Commission unanimously gave conditional approval during a special meeting Wednesday to Pathways Adolescent Center for the construction of a new building on the Pathways property in Oil City.
Forest County commissioners approved a joint resolution Wednesday with the Forest-Warren Court of Common Pleas to rename the Forest County Justice Building the Steven P. Barnett Criminal Justice Building.
The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a Veteran Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Keystone Safari. Veterans and their families are invited to learn more about veterans’ benefits and enjoy a day of family fun.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Fetterman and Bob Casey co-introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute o…
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is providing common sense tips to help people stay healthy while current weather patterns push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada into communities across the state, increasing the average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.