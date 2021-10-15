Clarion, Edinboro and California universities are poised to become one institution — and that new integrated university now has a name and nickname.

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, who is the Clarion University president and interim president at Edinboro and California, announced Thursday that the new university will be known as Pennsylvania Western University, or PennWest for short, when it’s officially launched in July.

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Jane Hillard and Mary Emanuele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, third.

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,529 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 3,674 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,220 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has 24 COVID-19 in-patients.

Clarion schools labor talks hit snag

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News writer

CLARION — Contract negotiations are nothing new between the Clarion Area School Board and the Clarion Education Association, but the way the negotiations are being handled this year is a change.

Getting it right

The presentation of Handel’s “Messiah” by a local choir will be held Dec. 18-19 at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Blood drives to be held Friday

  • From staff reports

Community Blood Drive is asking people in the Franklin area to roll up their sleeves this week as it is in critical need for types O- and O+ blood.

Auditions for Handel's Messiah set Sunday

  • From staff reports

Auditions for a community choir that will sing various selections of Handel’s Messiah will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.