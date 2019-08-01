National Fuel bills falling about 8%

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., the supplier of service to more than 750,000 customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, is cutting residential customers' bills due to historically low natural gas prices.
The corporation, the utility segment of National Fuel Gas Co., has submitted the rate adjustment to the Public Utility Commission.
The adjustment decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customers with annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas by $6.15, from $74.61 to $68.46.
The 8.24 percent decrease takes effect today.
The lower rate reflects the "market prices of natural gas (that) remain near historic lows when compared to the previous 11 years due to the large supply of shale gas," reported National Fuel.
Nearly all the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Pennsylvania-produced shale gas.
In addition, National Fuel's price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.37569 per ccf. The reference point, notes the company, is important to customers who shop for an alternate gas supplier.
Gas supply charges are passed along to customers dollar for dollar with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel. Utility companies in Pennsylvania are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas. The next update will be Nov. 1.
According to the company, it has not sought to increase the delivery service charges paid by residential customers in more than 11 years.
