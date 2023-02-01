National Fuel customers will see rate decrease with adjustment

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the state Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges, and the adjustment, which takes effect today, decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer by $11.17 from $108.36 to $97.19.
The rate adjustment is primarily due to lower market prices for natural gas, which have decreased the cost of natural gas supplies National Fuel purchases for customers, according to a press release from National Fuel.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the state Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges, and the adjustment, which takes effect today, decreases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer by $11.17 from $108.36 to $97.19.
Valley Grove School District Superintendent Kevin Briggs told school board members Monday that the Rocky Grove High School gymnasium will be closed to the public this spring due to renovations at the high school.
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming collection event for both household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Venango County community recycling center next to Venango Regional Airport in Franklin.
SECOND PLACE — West Forest High School student Jeffrey Bayle took second place individually among all students who competed in the high school Academic Challenge finals at the Intermediate Unit in Clarion. Bayle finished one correct answer behind the first place finisher. Other Forest Area S…
Titusville Summer Theater will hold auditions for its summer 2023 production of “The Sound of Music” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Rocsato Conservatory of Music at Hillhurst, 701 Perry St., Titusville.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.