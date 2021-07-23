National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.

If approved, all customers, including residential and local businesses, would receive the one-time credit and reduction in bills. The ongoing savings on the monthly bills would include a reduction in base delivery rates and a temporary refund rate that would be effective for five years.

Oil City Council hears bonds sale 'did very well'

  • By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer

During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.

About People
About People

  • From staff reports

APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.

Routine business handled in Forest

  • From staff reports

Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved a resolution that each municipality in the county may request up to $1,500 in county aid to be used to purchase salt and anti-skid.

Parker's Landing marker unveiled
Parker's Landing marker unveiled

  • From staff reports

PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.

Admissions team to visit campuses

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.