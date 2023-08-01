National Fuel rates will be lower in next billing cycle

The monthly bill for a typical National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. customer is falling sharply for at least the next three months, effective today.
National Fuel has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its annual adjustment to gas supply charges, and the monthly bill for a residential customer with an annual usage of 99,000 cubic feet of gas will decrease by $25.85 from $89.90 to $64.05, National Fuel said.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.