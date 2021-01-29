National Fuel work in Franklin

- From staff reports
CLARION -U.S. News & World Report considers Clarion University among the nation's best in five online rankings:
From staff reports
Dean's list
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 6,036 new statewide cases of COVID-19, including 31 reported from the tri-county area.
From staff reports
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
Cranberry Township supervisors voted Thursday to use township funds to demolish a house at the bottom of the Seneca Hill.
From staff reports
TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is moving forward with its plan to renovate the Broadhurst Science Center.
From staff reports
Free income tax preparation is being offered in Clarion and Jefferson counties by Community Action's IRS-certified tax preparers by appointment only.
From staff reports
CLARION - Clarion University has developed a COVID-19 student task force to help fight the spread of the virus among the school's 650 students who have returned to campus.
From staff reports
CLARION - The Clarion Free Library will reopen for walk-in patrons beginning Monday. Visitors will be limited to the front area of the library, computer lab, online catalog and circulation desk.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County, a home health agency founded in 1917, has a new senior manager of clinical operations.
From staff reports
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
From staff reports
Franklin junior and senior high school students will return to 100% virtual learning through Friday after a cafeteria employee tested positive for COVID-19.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.
From staff reports
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
From staff reports
Graduates
From staff reports
The following students at North Clarion High School have been named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
From staff reports
Several counties in northwest Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000 Keystone Communities grant.
From staff reports
The Senior Volunteer Program of Venango County, in conjunction with the AARP Tax-Aide Program, will offer free tax preparation services.
From staff reports
Clarion County buildings will be partially re-open Monday, Feb. 8.
By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
The new Modern Living Solutions plant in Knox should be running this summer barring any unforeseen problems.
From staff reports
The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.
From staff reports
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - Three area school districts were among 59 statewide that received grants for the purchase of food service equipment.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
From staff reports
From staff reports
Scholarship
From staff reports
The Venango County 4-H recently recognized its 2020 award recipients.
By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
A local organization's novel way to call attention to everyday heroes is cranking up as area residents offer their take on who should receive the accolade.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - Older and disabled Pennsylvanians can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2020, the Wolf administration announced.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, announced prior to Monday's reorganization meeting that she is again pursuing an agenda focusing on all human life.
From staff reports
MIDDLETOWN - A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Titusville sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday drawing.
From staff reports
St. Patrick Church in Franklin was not built on the site of the city's opera house as was indicated in an Out of the Archives item published Monday.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Donna Oberlander was among eight lawmakers elected to open leadership positions by the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus.
From staff reports
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area and one new virus-related death from Venango County.
By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
Franklin School District Superintendent Mark Loucks told school board members Monday "morale is up" in the district.
