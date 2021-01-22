National Heritage Area plan draft released

A draft of the strategic plan for the Oil Region National Heritage Area is now available for review prior to a public input ZOOM meeting that is schedule at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The Oil Region Alliance, manager of the Oil Region National Heritage Area, contracted with consulting firm The Walker Collaborative to develop a plan that will steer the organization and the ORNHA for the next several years.
HARRISBURG - State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, and House Appropriations Committee Majority Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf that requests a briefing for the House leadership team on the plan to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County has received a $158,267 loan and a $1,179,583 grant to install approximately 6,430 feet of storm sewer, inlets and grass swales, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute food to those in need from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday or while supplies last. There is no qualification other than need to receive food.
Valley Grove School District will continue to operate with 25% of students attending in person as school board members on Tuesday shelved decisions to ramp up attendance until next week's board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) announced a partnership between the state and Rite Aid to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and residents of certain long-term care facilities and congregate care settings licensed by DHS.
TOP STUDENTS - Several Allegheny-Clarion Valley students were recognized as December students of the month. They are Iziaha Bundy and Colt Young, grade seven: Shawn Everett, Jaidyn Papucci and Baylie Wingard, grade eight; Adrian Schmoll and Easton Wingard, grade nine; Mackenzie Parks and Ale…
David Lillam Strange, son of Heidi and George Strange III of Oil City, and Zoey Grace Hannah, daughter of Josiah and Lily Hannah of Franklin, will celebrate their first birthdays Sunday. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…