National Night Out held in Knox

Emelia Arose, 11, of Corsica reacts as Clarion County Deputy Sheriff Damien Avery hits the light in the sheriff's car at the National Night Out held at the Keystone Elementary School Tuesday evening. The event was hosted by the Knox Borough Police and featured exhibits by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Life Flight, MedEvac, the Clarion County Emergency Management Agency, the Clarion County Sheriff's Department, the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion County SAFE (Stop Abuse for Everyone). The event kicked off the annual Knox Horsethief Days. (By Randy Bartley)