National Night Out observed

DJ Graham, 5, sits in an ambulance with John Anderson, of Community Ambulance Service, at Franklin’s National Night Out on Tuesday. Graham’s mother, Rhiannon Graham, said he wanted to see the fire truck, police car and ambulance, but “he wanted to see the ambulance first.” The event was held in the parking lot of Christ United Methodist Church.
Lincoln Steelman, 5, of Franklin, (left) enjoys a trip down the slide at Franklin’s event as Melani Futchi of Cooperstown, 2 years and three months, ponders her next move. In the background, Christ United Methodist Church’s worship band provides live music for the event.
Maddy Roser, 9, of Oil City, hugs Marshall from the kids’ television show “Paw Patrol” at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City on Tuesday. Karlye Holt and Steve Roser, who attended the gathering with Maddy, said they live up on the hill, so their children don’t get to see other kids. They thought coming out to the event would be a good opportunity for their children to play with other kids.
National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, was observed at various locations locally in Franklin, Clarion and Oil City on Tuesday evening.
One Franklin party was held at Christ United Methodist Church on Buffalo Street, where Faith Baker of Franklin said she liked to see all the activities and the emergency personnel. “They’ve served us well,” she said, adding, “I love this.”
JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home st…
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to long-term lane closures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 78, Brookville, to Exit 70, Strattanville, because of road work starting Monday.
The Department of Human Services announced Monday that supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments are eligible to households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-22 season.
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF 1) Urban Search & Rescue has deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after flooding that devastated parts of that state, with more rain on the way.
HAWTHORN — Charlie Simpson, of Heathville in Jefferson County, brought a pair of John Deere tractors to the antique tractor show at the Clarion County Fair on Friday. The tractors were as different as night and day.
A tour of the new Education and Training Hub at the renovated Broadhurst Science Center and Manufacturing Assistance Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville will be held Thursday, Aug. 11.
UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.