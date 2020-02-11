Nature Art Showcase winners announced

Deac Mong of Franklin stands by his work titled "Big Bear." The work was the winner of the People's Choice award at the fifth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale held last weekend in Franklin. (Contributed photo)
Attendees at the fifth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale cast ballots for the People's Choice award while they viewed more than 100 original art items submitted by 60 artists and displayed in the main lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin during the Franklin On Ice festival.
The top vote-getter with 49 votes was an oil-on-canvas painting by Deac Mong of Franklin titled "Big Bear." The large eye-catching painting focuses on the head of a mature bear.