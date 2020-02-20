Navy technician at work

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Rikki Hetrick, of New Bethlehem, logs temperatures aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) on Saturday. Paul Hamilton, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (Contributed photo by Matthew F. Jackson, U.S. Navy)
