The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

The first session is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, and the second session is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Burkett to speak at Redbank History Center

  • From staff reports

Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.

Community News

Networking sessions set for small businesses

  • From staff reports

The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

Community News

Club Notes

Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.