New Bethlehem to resume Memorial Day ceremony

Walter W. Craig Post 354 of the American Legion will hold a Memorial Day service for the New Bethlehem community at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Gumtown Park.
Last year's planned service was canceled because of COVID-19.
Gene and Jane Hutchinson of Oil City celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
CLARION - Clarion County's records improvement committee has taken the first concrete steps toward resolving a decades old problem.
There is no tax increase in the Oil City School District's proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Alma Bowser Fithian of Beaufort, South Carolina. The article was submitted by Kim Riddle.
Through its "Love Cupboard" program, First United Methodist Church of Clarion will give away free food and hygiene items from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and VFW Post 7132 will hold Memorial Day weekend services Sunday and Monday, May 30 and 31, in Rimersburg.
MARKS MILESTONE - Ellen Stover of Oil City, manager and physical therapist at NovaCare Rehabilitation in Seneca, has marked the 30th anniversary of her 1991 graduation from Slippery Rock University. She was part of the university's first graduating class in its physical therapy program. Stov…
May 18, 1999
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,357 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,304 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,150 tests were positive for the virus. As of Monday, the hospital has one confirmed COVID-19 in-patient.
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on May 11, 2021.
May 17, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Clarion County reported one new virus-related death and the tri-county area reported 125 additional cases of COVID-19 over the past week.
Emlenton residents on Saturday morning walked through the borough in search of two years' worth of litter to clean up.
Isabelle Burneisen of Oil City will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday.
RIMERSBURG - The Donald R. Lobaugh Museum in Rimersburg was hit by a flood in 2019, but volunteers hope to open the museum for Memorial Day after extensive renovations.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,338 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 11,291 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,148 tests were positive for the virus. As of Friday, the hospital no COVID-19 in-patients.
Scholarships
Rockland
The Oil City High School Class of 1962 will have lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, at Dawndi's Restaurant, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.
RIMERSBURG - For the past 16 years, schoolteacher Rachel Kindel has been taking her students on a field trip - to a cemetery.
Winners of the annual Margaret Feldman Excellence in Writing essay competition were announced Wednesday night.
Heather Mohnkern is stepping down as a Venango County auditor after more than 13 years in the position.
May 15, 1999
Clarence and Sally Lockhart of Oil City celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary Tuesday, May 11.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has rated Titusville Area Hospital as a five-star hospital for overall quality of care.
NEW DOCTOR - Dr. Kelly Seibert will join the staff at Wagner Family Eyecare in Seneca. She will replace Dr. Stephen Reinsel in June, when he and his wife will move to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Seibert is a native of Utica. She is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana University School of Optometry …
Those attending Catholic Mass in the Erie Diocese this weekend may attend without wearing a face mask as long as they are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Franklin councilman Rudegeair will run as write-in for mayor
