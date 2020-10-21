CLARION - The Clarion County treasurer's office has completed a "perfect" state audit of hunting licenses from July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2019, and fishing and dog licenses from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2019, county treasurer Karyn Montana said.
"When (former treasurer) Tom (McConnell) and I started here on January 3, 2016, we decided we were going to make a few changes and updates on how dog licenses were processed," Montana said. "After a few months of still hand writing all dog licenses that were purchased, Tom was able to implement an online system that made purchasing a dog license 10 times faster and more efficient. The system has worked extremely well and we are using it to this day," Montana added.