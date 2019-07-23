New playground at fairgrounds will be tobacco free area

The new playground at the Venango County Fairgrounds will be a Young Lungs at Play tobacco free area.
A kickoff event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 during the grand opening ceremony for the playground. The fairgrounds are located at 867 Mercer Road, Franklin. The playground is located between the Gameland and Flower buildings.
According to a news release, Young Lungs at Play is "an initiative to make public parks, playing fields and playgrounds tobacco-free." Young Lungs at Play assists municipalities at no cost.
The Northwest Pennsylvania (NWPA) Tobacco Control Program then provides the municipality with weather resistant Young Lungs at Play signs that can be posted in those tobacco-free areas.
"This initiative will help protect the environment and the health of all Venango County residents," the release said.
For more information about Young Lungs at Play, contact Paula Di Gregory, Tobacco Programs Coordinator for NWPA Tobacco Control Program at (814) 758-1919 or at Paula@DiGregory.onmicrosoft.com or visit The Erie County Department of Health website.
This program is supported by the NWPA Tobacco Control Program and funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
