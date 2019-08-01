New principal hired at West Forest School

West Forest School in Tionesta recently hired Dean Hoffman as the new principal for pre-K through 12th grade.
Hoffman most recently was director of special education for Moniteau School District.
He has also served as principal of the Frew Mill School in New Castle and supervisor of special education for Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
Before that, he taught for Southeastern School District in York County and in Harrisburg city schools.
Hoffman has also served as both a head baseball and head football coach during his teaching career. He played football, basketball and baseball at West Middlesex High School and four years of baseball at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, where he graduated with a history degree.
He obtained his special education certification from Millersville University and later completed his master's in educational administration at Shippensburg University. Most recently, Hoffman completed his superintendent's letter of eligibility at Edinboro University.
Hoffman has been married for 28 years and has three sons.
He said he is looking forward to getting to know the students and community of West Forest and Forest Area School District.
A "Meet the New West Forest Principal" event is scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Forest Area School Department Central Office. Light refreshments will be served.
