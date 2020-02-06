New program at Franklin Library

Audra Shontz, a fifth-grade teacher in Lakeview School District, explains the reading aspect of the new teen after-hours program at the Franklin Library during Wednesday night's launch party. The program will be headed by Shontz and will offer students between 13 and 18 a place to gather every other Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. beginning next week. A selected book will be given to each teen, and a full meal will be provided. The goal is to help teens gain a better understanding of the community through the humanities. "We want this to be fun," Shontz said. (By Richard Sayer)