New Sandycreek supervisor eager to give back, work for community

Sandycreek Township's newest supervisor said she looks to give back to the community.
Kathy Cochran was sworn in as acting supervisor on Aug. 5, making her the first woman to hold a supervisor position in the township, according to Dawn Jankovich, the municipality's secretary/treasurer.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.