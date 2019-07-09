As the Family Service and Children's Aid Society readies its new shelter - the only emergency shelter in Venango County that is available to any individual affected by violence - the campaign continues to raise the remaining $200,000 needed to complete the project.
Included in that sum are a children's playground and landscaping.
However, there are basic needs, too, that could use some community support, said Crystal Patterson, program director.
Those needs apply directly to men, women and children who seek safety at the shelter and often come to it without anything other than the clothes they are wearing.
In addition, housing costs can be defrayed by donations of common household items, ranging from bed linens to cleansers.
The "wish list" includes:
- New socks; new sweat pants/leggings; new T-shirts; and new slippers of various sizes for men, women and children
- Paper items, including toilet paper and paper towels
- Cleaning supplies, 15-gallon garbage bags
- Dishwashing detergent (liquid and pods), laundry soap and dryer sheets
- New pillows, new white twin sheet sets
- Volunteer services, including cleaning, landscaping, yard care and snow removal.
"Just call us if you wish to contribute and we'll make arrangements either at our Oil City office or the shelter," said Patterson. "
For more information, call the agency at 676-5476.