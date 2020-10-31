New supervisor

Bill Dale of Eagle Rock Road has been appointed a Cornplanter Township supervisor to succeed Rick Burchfield.
Dale is retired from Penelec.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bill Dale of Eagle Rock Road has been appointed a Cornplanter Township supervisor to succeed Rick Burchfield.
Dale is retired from Penelec.